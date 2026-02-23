High-Profile Arrest: IPS Officer Sunil Nayak Taken into Custody in Bihar

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh police took into custody IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar on Monday. Nayak's arrest is linked to allegations of custodial torture involving K Raghurama Krishna Raju, the Deputy Speaker of the state's assembly, during the tenure of the previous YSRCP administration.

According to Guntur district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, the arrest was officially recorded, and efforts are underway to transfer Nayak to Andhra Pradesh, where he is expected to appear in a Guntur court. Jindal highlighted Nayak's supervisory role during Raju's controversial arrest in 2021, amidst the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Raju, arrested then for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, later reported being subjected to police custody torture. With the change of administration led by the TDP alliance in 2024, Raju lodged formal complaints asserting mistreatment, including 'attempt to murder' charges against officials, heightening the case's profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)