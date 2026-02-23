Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: IPS Officer Sunil Nayak Taken into Custody in Bihar

Andhra Pradesh police arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar over alleged custodial torture of state assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju during the previous YSRCP administration. The arrest is linked to claims Raju made following his 2021 arrest and purported mistreatment during that period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:38 IST
High-Profile Arrest: IPS Officer Sunil Nayak Taken into Custody in Bihar
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh police took into custody IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar on Monday. Nayak's arrest is linked to allegations of custodial torture involving K Raghurama Krishna Raju, the Deputy Speaker of the state's assembly, during the tenure of the previous YSRCP administration.

According to Guntur district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, the arrest was officially recorded, and efforts are underway to transfer Nayak to Andhra Pradesh, where he is expected to appear in a Guntur court. Jindal highlighted Nayak's supervisory role during Raju's controversial arrest in 2021, amidst the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Raju, arrested then for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, later reported being subjected to police custody torture. With the change of administration led by the TDP alliance in 2024, Raju lodged formal complaints asserting mistreatment, including 'attempt to murder' charges against officials, heightening the case's profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

Reliance Industries' Bold Leap into AI: A USD 110 Billion Transformation

 India
2
Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

Decoding Palm Oil: Health and Nutrition Insights from Gurugram Seminar

 Global
3
India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

India and France Revamp Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Ties

 India
4
Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

Pentagon and Anthropic: AI Talks in Motion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026