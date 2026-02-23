Controversial Arrest: IPS Officer Detained Over Alleged Torture Case

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh police apprehended IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar on charges of alleged custodial torture involving Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

The arrest is linked to an incident dating back to 2021, during the previous YSRCP administration, where Raju, detained amid the Covid-19 pandemic for derogatory comments against then-Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, claimed he was tortured while in custody.

Following the incident, the newly established TDP-led alliance administration has initiated cases against several officials, including the former Chief Minister. The district superintendent of police, Vakul Jindal, confirmed the formal recording of Nayak's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)