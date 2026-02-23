Controversial Arrest: IPS Officer Detained Over Alleged Torture Case
The Andhra Pradesh police arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar for alleged custodial torture related to Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Raju claims he was tortured in 2021 after being arrested for remarks against then-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. This follows the TDP-led government's takeover in 2024.
In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh police apprehended IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar on charges of alleged custodial torture involving Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju.
The arrest is linked to an incident dating back to 2021, during the previous YSRCP administration, where Raju, detained amid the Covid-19 pandemic for derogatory comments against then-Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, claimed he was tortured while in custody.
Following the incident, the newly established TDP-led alliance administration has initiated cases against several officials, including the former Chief Minister. The district superintendent of police, Vakul Jindal, confirmed the formal recording of Nayak's arrest.
