QR Code Security Revolution to Protect Tamil Nadu's Temple Idols

Tamil Nadu is implementing a QR code-based system to prevent idol smuggling from temples. The mapping process will complete in six months, ensuring better tracking of idols. The initiative follows a decline in thefts under the DMK government, with the state's spiritual events continuing to draw large crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is set to introduce a QR code-based security system to curb the illegal smuggling of temple idols, Minister P K Sekar Babu announced. The project involves mapping all temple idols and aims to be completed in six months.

The initiative is expected to aid in swiftly identifying and recovering idols if they go missing, providing an additional layer of security. This move comes as a response to a reduction in idol thefts since the DMK government came into power, following strategic reviews led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Additionally, the recent Soorasamharam event attracted massive crowds, exemplifying the state's commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage. Over eight lakh enthusiasts gathered at Tiruchendur to witness the event, reflecting strong public appreciation for the festival arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

