Star Couple Virat & Anushka Steal the Spotlight at Birthday Bash

After a long hiatus, celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a public appearance at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's birthday celebration. They posed for photographers, showcasing radiant smiles and trendy outfits, while continuing to maintain privacy around their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:26 IST
Couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated personalities, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, recently graced the event at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's birthday party, marking their return to the public eye after a considerable period of absence.

Stepping out in their signature style, Anushka sported a chic white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Virat complemented her look with a casual maroon t-shirt and light-blue jeans, topped off with a striking red cap. The couple posed graciously for photographers before Anushka made her way to the party, and Virat paused to interact with a fan who requested a photo.

In personal news, the duo welcomed their son, Akaay, into the world on February 15, joining their daughter Vamika. As they continue to maintain their children's privacy, Anushka recently shared an endearing photo on social media of Virat with their children, carefully concealing their faces with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Anushka is gearing up for her role in 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, soon to be available on an OTT platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

