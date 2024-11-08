Left Menu

Pompeii's New Strategy: Combating Over-Tourism with Personalized Tickets

The Pompeii archaeological park is set to restrict daily visitor numbers to 20,000 and implement personalized tickets from next week to mitigate over-tourism. This move aims to protect the fragile ancient Roman city, which saw a record summer with over 4 million visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:28 IST
Pompeii's New Strategy: Combating Over-Tourism with Personalized Tickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Pompeii archaeological park has announced plans to limit daily visitors to 20,000 and introduce personalized tickets from next week. This initiative is in response to issues of over-tourism and aims to safeguard the renowned world heritage site, according to officials.

The decision follows a record-breaking summer where over 4 million tourists flocked to the iconic ruins of the ancient Roman city, which was entombed in ash and rock by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel mentioned that daily visitor numbers currently average between 15,000 and 20,000. By enforcing a cap, they hope to manage future surges effectively.

In addition to daily visitor limits, tickets will become personalized on November 15, allowing only 20,000 releases each day with various time slots to handle peak summer crowds. As part of the 'Greater Pompeii' project, management is also seeking to draw more tourists to nearby ancient sites via a complimentary shuttle bus, with a vision for sustainable and evenly distributed tourism throughout the regional cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024