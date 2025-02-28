Supreme Court Halts Renovations at Mehrauli Archaeological Park
The Supreme Court has paused any new construction or renovation of religious structures at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, including the 13th Century Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid, to protect them from demolition pending further evaluation of their historical significance by the Archaeological Survey of India.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay on any new construction or renovation work at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, particularly concerning the ancient religious structures of Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid. This decision aims to protect the historical monuments from potential demolition.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar were prompted by a plea from Zameer Ahmed Jumlana, who sought to preserve these sites. With archaeological significance dating back 700 years, the court emphasized the need for a site plan to prevent further encroachment while evaluating which structures are newly built versus historical.
The Archaeological Survey of India's interim report highlighted the religious importance and frequent visits by devotees to these sites. Jumlana contested the planned demolition, claiming the Delhi Development Authority acted without properly assessing the historical value of the structures, which remain within a protected regulatory zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)