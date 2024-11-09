Left Menu

The Abhay Prabhavana Museum: A Beacon of Jain Philosophy and Indian Heritage

The Abhay Prabhavana Museum, the largest 'Museum of Ideas' dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage, was inaugurated in New Delhi with notable figures like Nitin Gadkari attending. Founded by Abhay Firodia, the museum spans 3.5 lakh square feet, showcasing Jain values through 30 galleries with modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural development, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum, boasting the title of the largest 'Museum of Ideas', was recently inaugurated in New Delhi. This landmark institution, dedicated to Jain philosophy and Indian heritage, aims to instil a deeper understanding of India's spiritual legacy, drawing the attention of scholars and dignitaries alike.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia, among other esteemed guests, including prominent figures from both the spiritual and governmental sectors. The event highlighted the museum's mission to promote Jain values and their relevance in today's society.

Located by the Indrayani River, the museum spans a vast 3.5 lakh square feet, featuring high-tech exhibits and interactive systems across 30 galleries. Designed to offer a profound cultural and spiritual experience, the museum invites visitors to explore the principles of Jainism, making it a notable global cultural landmark in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

