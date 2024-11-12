Farewell to Manoj Mitra: The Stalwart of Bengali Theatre

Renowned Bengali theatre luminary Manoj Mitra passed away on Tuesday at a hospital due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources.

Mitra, at 86, had been hospitalized since November 3, battling multiple health issues. His condition worsened, leading to his demise at 8:50 am, medical officials stated.

A respected figure in cinema, Mitra was celebrated for his roles in acclaimed films, including Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan', and worked with illustrious filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

