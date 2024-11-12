Left Menu

Farewell to Manoj Mitra: The Stalwart of Bengali Theatre

Manoj Mitra, an iconic Bengali theatre personality known for highlighting social and political issues through farces and fantasies, has passed away at the age of 86. His health had been declining since an earlier hospitalization in September. Mitra was celebrated for his roles in both theatre and film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST
Farewell to Manoj Mitra: The Stalwart of Bengali Theatre
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bengali theatre luminary Manoj Mitra passed away on Tuesday at a hospital due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources.

Mitra, at 86, had been hospitalized since November 3, battling multiple health issues. His condition worsened, leading to his demise at 8:50 am, medical officials stated.

A respected figure in cinema, Mitra was celebrated for his roles in acclaimed films, including Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan', and worked with illustrious filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024