Farewell to Manoj Mitra: The Stalwart of Bengali Theatre
Manoj Mitra, an iconic Bengali theatre personality known for highlighting social and political issues through farces and fantasies, has passed away at the age of 86. His health had been declining since an earlier hospitalization in September. Mitra was celebrated for his roles in both theatre and film.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned Bengali theatre luminary Manoj Mitra passed away on Tuesday at a hospital due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources.
Mitra, at 86, had been hospitalized since November 3, battling multiple health issues. His condition worsened, leading to his demise at 8:50 am, medical officials stated.
A respected figure in cinema, Mitra was celebrated for his roles in acclaimed films, including Tapan Sinha's 'Banchharamer Bagan', and worked with illustrious filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Buddhadeb Dasgupta.
