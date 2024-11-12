Left Menu

Nostalgia Returns: 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Set for Re-release on November 15

The iconic Bollywood film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is set for a re-release on November 15. The film, known for its emotional depth and memorable performances, continues to resonate with audiences two decades after its original release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:18 IST
Nostalgia Returns: 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Set for Re-release on November 15
Poster of Kal Ho Naa Ho (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The beloved Bollywood classic 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is poised to hit the silver screens once again, as Dharma Productions announced its re-release on Instagram. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, originally debuted in 2003 and quickly became a fan favorite.

The announcement, set for a November 15 re-release at cinema giants PVR and Inox, has sparked excitement and nostalgia among fans. Social media buzzed with anticipation as enthusiasts expressed their eagerness to relive the cherished cinematic experience.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' remains celebrated for its compelling story, poignant performances, and unforgettable music. The film's enduring charm lies in its heartfelt narrative about love, friendship, and loss, with Shah Rukh's memorable declaration of love to Naina standing out as an iconic scene in Hindi cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024