Nostalgia Returns: 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Set for Re-release on November 15

The beloved Bollywood classic 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is poised to hit the silver screens once again, as Dharma Productions announced its re-release on Instagram. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, originally debuted in 2003 and quickly became a fan favorite.

The announcement, set for a November 15 re-release at cinema giants PVR and Inox, has sparked excitement and nostalgia among fans. Social media buzzed with anticipation as enthusiasts expressed their eagerness to relive the cherished cinematic experience.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' remains celebrated for its compelling story, poignant performances, and unforgettable music. The film's enduring charm lies in its heartfelt narrative about love, friendship, and loss, with Shah Rukh's memorable declaration of love to Naina standing out as an iconic scene in Hindi cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)