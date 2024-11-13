John Krasinski Crowned 2024's Sexiest Man Alive
John Krasinski has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. Known for roles in 'The Office', 'Jack Ryan', and 'A Quiet Place', he takes over from last year's winner, Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski humorously expects the title will lead to more household chores.
John Krasinski, renowned actor, writer, and director, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The announcement was made during "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and Krasinski humorously noted he might face more household chores due to the honor.
Krasinski rose to fame as Jim in the US version of "The Office" and transitioned to action roles like "Jack Ryan" and the creation of the "A Quiet Place" franchise. Known for his versatility, he also launched the successful webseries "Some Good News" during the pandemic.
Humor and humility define Krasinski's response to the accolade, and he jests about his wife's promise to decorate their home with his magazine cover. The title joins a prestigious list of past winners including Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan.
