Exploring Hidden Gems: China's Untamed Routes

Ma Xinyu and friends bypassed popular tourist spots in China for authentic travel experiences, visiting lesser-known natural sites. Hechi City offered highlights like Karst caves and ethnic villages. Increasing numbers of travelers are drawn to unique destinations avoiding crowds and commercialization for immersive cultural experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanning | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:12 IST
In search of unique travel experiences, Ma Xinyu, a Beijing native, chose to explore less-traveled routes in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, steering away from the popular city of Guilin.

Embracing a road less traveled, her journey through Hechi City promised discoveries such as Karst caves, underwater sinkholes, and ethnic villages, offering a serene alternative to mainstream tourism.

Reflecting a growing trend among tourists, Ma's exploration highlights a rising preference for destinations that prioritize authentic experiences over commercialized hotspots, catered by cities like Hechi that provide pristine and culturally rich environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

