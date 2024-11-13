Exploring Hidden Gems: China's Untamed Routes
Ma Xinyu and friends bypassed popular tourist spots in China for authentic travel experiences, visiting lesser-known natural sites. Hechi City offered highlights like Karst caves and ethnic villages. Increasing numbers of travelers are drawn to unique destinations avoiding crowds and commercialization for immersive cultural experiences.
- Country:
- China
In search of unique travel experiences, Ma Xinyu, a Beijing native, chose to explore less-traveled routes in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, steering away from the popular city of Guilin.
Embracing a road less traveled, her journey through Hechi City promised discoveries such as Karst caves, underwater sinkholes, and ethnic villages, offering a serene alternative to mainstream tourism.
Reflecting a growing trend among tourists, Ma's exploration highlights a rising preference for destinations that prioritize authentic experiences over commercialized hotspots, catered by cities like Hechi that provide pristine and culturally rich environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)