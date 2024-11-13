Coldplay Expands India Tour with Record-Breaking Ahmedabad Show

Global sensation Coldplay has responded to unprecedented fan demand by adding a fourth concert to their 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025' in Ahmedabad, India. The announcement was made as Coldplay and BookMyShow faced controversy over the rapid sell-out and ensuing black marketing of tickets.

The newly scheduled performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, marks the British band's largest show to date, targeting an audience of up to 100,000. The decision follows two previously announced shows in Mumbai and another added due to high demand.

To avoid past ticketing issues, BookMyShow will implement a virtual queue system for ticket sales, frustrating ticket scalpers after a probe into illegal sales began. Fans can purchase tickets starting November 16. This historic event elevates Ahmedabad and showcases Gujarat's vibrant spirit and infrastructure.

