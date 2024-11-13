Left Menu

Ambitious Chintalapudi Project Promises Water Security in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu announced plans to complete the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project in two phases, initially costing Rs 2,500 crore. The project aims to benefit several districts by providing irrigation and drinking water, having been prioritized from 2014 to 2019 by the former Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation Minister N Rama Naidu informed the Assembly of substantial advancements in the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project, a pivotal initiative poised to transform water accessibility in the region.

The project, divided into two phases, has been allocated Rs 2,500 crore for its initial stage, which aims to irrigate up to 3 lakh acres, thus significantly impacting 11 constituencies spanning four districts.

Naidu emphasized that this multi-purpose scheme, aside from irrigating 4.8 lakh acres, also plans to provide drinking water to 25 lakh people. It was a top priority project during the tenure of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from 2014 to 2019, who managed a 40% completion with Rs 3,038 crore from the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

