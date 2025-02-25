Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Growth Rebound: The TDP's Economic Turnaround

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a 13% projected growth rate for the fiscal year 2024–25 under the TDP-led government. Highlighting a stark contrast to the previous YSRCP regime's 8.6% growth, Naidu detailed economic improvements and upcoming metro rail projects for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:46 IST
In a significant economic announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared a robust 13% projected growth rate for the fiscal year 2024–25 under the TDP-led administration. This comes in stark contrast to the 8.6% growth under the preceding YSRCP regime in 2023–24.

During an Assembly session, Naidu highlighted that within a year of the NDA alliance government taking charge, Andhra Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expanded by Rs 62,000 crore. He emphasized the state's economic recovery despite not being in power for the first three months of the 2024–25 fiscal year.

Discussing infrastructure advancements, Naidu announced the completion of detailed project reports for metro rail developments in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. With costs estimated at Rs 11,479 crore and Rs 11,009 crore respectively, these initiatives are poised to bolster urban connectivity and promote regional growth. The Chief Minister affirmed the commitment of the NDA alliance to these projects, illustrating a concerted effort to revitalize Andhra Pradesh's economy.



