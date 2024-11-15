Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protest Erupts at Hillary Clinton Speech in Belfast

Four men were arrested during a protest in Belfast where Hillary Clinton was speaking. The protest involved pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some waving flags and carrying a cut-out of Clinton with blood on her hands. Queen's University acknowledged peaceful protest but condemned the protesters' behavior.

Updated: 15-11-2024 02:27 IST
In Belfast, tensions flared as four men were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at an event featuring former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton, serving as the chancellor at Queen's University, was participating in the Global Innovation Summit 2024.

Demonstrators displayed Palestine flags and a cut-out of Clinton with blood-stained hands, chanting 'shame' as they clashed with police. The university issued a statement supporting peaceful protest yet condemned the actions of the protesters.

Addressing the event, Clinton remarked on Belfast's transformation post-conflict, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which brought peace to Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

