Sophie Turner Set to Lead Amazon's 'Tomb Raider' Series

Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play the iconic Lara Croft in Amazon's upcoming 'Tomb Raider' series. The live-action adaptation, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is eagerly anticipated on Prime Video. Previous portrayals include Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Actor Sophie Turner (Image source: Instagram @sophiet). Image Credit: ANI
'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner is reportedly poised to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in the forthcoming 'Tomb Raider' series from Amazon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner is a leading contender for the part in this new adaptation by Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics, set to stream on Prime Video.

The live-action series, securing a series order earlier this year, has esteemed writer and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached. Excitement is building around this project, with previous Lara Croft portrayals by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander setting a high bar. Casting tests occurred in October, with Turner among several top British actresses vying for the role, and Mackenzie Davis from 'Station Eleven' being the sole American finalist noted.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, enthusiastic about the project, expressed how significant 'Tomb Raider' has been in her life, calling it a privilege to bring it to television. Meanwhile, Turner has been busy post-'Game of Thrones', featuring in projects like Max's 'The Staircase', Netflix's 'Do Revenge', and the anticipated Prime Video thriller 'Haven'. Further details about 'Tomb Raider' remain under wraps.

