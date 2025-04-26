Terror in Zamfara: Mining Village Attacked by Gunmen
In northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state, armed men killed at least 20 people in Gobirawa Chali, a mining village. The attackers, believed to be linked to notorious bandit Dogo Gide, targeted a gold-mining site and homes, leaving many dead or missing. The region suffers frequent violence from bandit groups.
In a horrific incident, at least 20 people were killed and several others injured by armed attackers in the northwestern Nigerian village of Gobirawa Chali, Zamfara state. The rights group, Amnesty International Nigeria, reported that the gunmen arrived on motorcycles and executed a 'house-to-house killing spree' on Thursday.
The assailants first targeted a local gold-mining site, where they killed 14 people. Subsequently, more bodies were discovered within homes and a mosque. While the attackers' motive remains unclear, bandit groups in the embattled northern region are known for committing mass killings and kidnappings for ransom.
Gobirawa Chali residents, like many in the Dan Gulbi district, live in continuous fear due to frequent attacks. The recent violence, believed to be a reprisal organized by loyalists of notorious bandit leader Dogo Gide, underscores the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria's resource-rich northwest.
