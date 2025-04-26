Wall Street Gains Amid Trade War Truce and Earnings Surprises
Wall Street's indices rose as investors welcomed alleviation in U.S.-China trade tensions and exceeding earnings reports from major companies. Despite initial sell-offs, markets rebounded with optimism, bolstered by the performance of AI-related megacaps and positive guidance, even as consumer sentiment and economic uncertainties weighed heavily on projections.
Wall Street achieved noteworthy gains this week, as easing tensions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict provided a backdrop for a spate of optimistic earnings reports. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw significant advances, primarily driven by the surge of AI-related shares, while the Dow's progress was more restrained.
The trade truce indicators included China's tariff exemptions on some U.S. imports, countering President Trump's negotiation pronouncements. The de-escalation tones, reflected by statements from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, signaled improved sentiments after weeks of market volatility. "We're looking at a nice finish to what was a pretty strong week," commented Greg Bassuk from AXS Investments.
Earnings reports are underway, with 73% of S&P 500 firms surpassing expectations, boosting the forecast for quarterly earnings growth. Analysts point toward lingering economic uncertainties and restrained consumer spending affecting future guidance. Consumer sentiment, though somewhat revised upwards, remains low, coupled with high inflation expectations, complicating the economic outlook.

