Celebrating the Legacy of Tribal Hero Birsa Munda
The birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda was marked by leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honoring his sacrifices and uprising against British rule. Born in 1875 in Jharkhand, Munda became a symbol of tribal pride and resistance, remembered as a national hero on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
On the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid homage to the revered tribal leader. Modi highlighted Munda's unparalleled sacrifices and service to the nation in a tribute post on X.
Born in 1875 in what is now Jharkhand, Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against British colonial rule before his death at just 25 years old in custody. His life and legacy continue to inspire, celebrated annually as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar honored Munda by laying floral tributes at his statues in prominent locations, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren remarked on the dual significance of the day for Jharkhand, marking both Munda's birth and the state's foundation day.
