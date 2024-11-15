Left Menu

Martin Scorsese Explores Humanity in 'The Saints'

Martin Scorsese's 'The Saints' is an eight-part docudrama series on Fox Nation exploring the lives of saints. The series portrays saints as flawed yet compassionate figures, reflecting Scorsese's lifelong curiosity. Discussions with experts follow reenactments, highlighting the saints' humanity and influence on Scorsese's spiritual filmmaking journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:32 IST
Renowned director Martin Scorsese delves into the spiritual realm with 'The Saints', an eight-part docudrama series launching on Fox Nation. The series explores the lives of iconic saints, including Joan of Arc and Francis of Assisi, portraying them as relatable figures with human flaws.

Scorsese's fascination with sainthood dates back to his childhood in New York's Little Italy, where the local cathedral sparked his curiosity. He reflects on the humanity of saints, underscoring their incredible sacrifices and acts of compassion, hoping to inspire viewers by their example.

'The Saints' showcases historical reenactments followed by expert discussions, emphasizing common human struggles. Scorsese expresses his desire for an open dialogue about spirituality through the series, further exploring his enduring connection between faith and filmmaking.

