Martin Scorsese Explores Humanity in 'The Saints'

Renowned director Martin Scorsese delves into the spiritual realm with 'The Saints', an eight-part docudrama series launching on Fox Nation. The series explores the lives of iconic saints, including Joan of Arc and Francis of Assisi, portraying them as relatable figures with human flaws.

Scorsese's fascination with sainthood dates back to his childhood in New York's Little Italy, where the local cathedral sparked his curiosity. He reflects on the humanity of saints, underscoring their incredible sacrifices and acts of compassion, hoping to inspire viewers by their example.

'The Saints' showcases historical reenactments followed by expert discussions, emphasizing common human struggles. Scorsese expresses his desire for an open dialogue about spirituality through the series, further exploring his enduring connection between faith and filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)