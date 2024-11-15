Diljit Dosanjh's Musical Storm: Telangana Government's Notice Sparks Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh, the celebrated singer and actor, has caught the eye of the Telangana government following his recent concert performances. The administrative body has issued a notice restricting his song choices for a scheduled concert in Hyderabad.

The warning was triggered by accusations that Dosanjh promoted alcohol, drugs, and violence during a previous performance in New Delhi. Authorities have requested that these themes be omitted from his Hyderabad setlist.

Moreover, the notice cautions against involving children on stage due to potential harm from loud noises and flashing lights. This comes amid Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, which marks his musical journey across India.

