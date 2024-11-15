Notre-Dame's Glorious Return: A Candlelit Journey and Hopeful Resurgence

A solemn candlelit procession in Paris marked the return of the Virgin Mary and child statue to Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after a tragic fire forced its relocation. Hundreds participated, underscoring a collective hope for the cathedral's rebirth.

Restoration of the historic Notre-Dame, which faced extensive damage in the 2019 blaze, is nearing completion. More than 500 workers have tirelessly stabilized the structure, amounting to a 550 million euro restoration project supported by significant donations from luxury sector magnates like Francois Henri Pinault and the Arnault family.

The grand reopening, set for December 8th, will be a celebrated event attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. While the cathedral remains free to the public, discussions around a viewing fee continue to emerge as a means to support other historic sites.

