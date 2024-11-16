Left Menu

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: Celebrating Tribal Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, paying tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda. He emphasized empowering tribal communities with initiatives like the Forest Rights Act and Pradhan Mantri Van-Dhan Vikas Yojana, highlighting commitments to cultural preservation and socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took part in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to commemorate tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, reinforcing his dedication to tribal welfare. Sinha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for tribal empowerment nationwide while acknowledging the local government's transformative steps.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his focus on protecting tribal interests and promoting the welfare of women and youth. He paid homage to freedom fighter Birsa Munda, celebrating his impact on India's Independence and nation-building efforts, and emphasized the cultural significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Sinha highlighted government achievements such as the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and Pradhan Mantri Van-Dhan Vikas Yojana. He also discussed various initiatives for education, healthcare, and economic opportunities under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan to bridge societal gaps and promote sustainable development in tribal areas.

