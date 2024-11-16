Madhuri Dixit Nene Dances Through Horror-Comedy Success in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene ventures into the horror-comedy genre for the first time with her latest release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Acknowledging the film's unique opportunity, Dixit Nene embraced her dual role alongside co-star Vidya Balan, saying it was too good to pass up.

The film, released on November 1, has already raked in an impressive Rs 219 crore at the box office, reflecting a successful collaborative effort from the entire cast and crew. Dixit Nene attributes the success to the spirit of teamwork on set, emphasizing the collective dedication to the project.

The movie also features a much-anticipated dance-off between Dixit Nene and Balan on the reimagined track 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'. Known for her illustrious dance duets, Dixit Nene embraces the challenge of performing with high-profile co-stars, contributing to the film's excitement and appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)