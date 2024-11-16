Madhuri Dixit Nene Dances Through Horror-Comedy Success in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' sees Madhuri Dixit Nene exploring horror-comedy, a genre she has never forayed into before. The film features a dance-off between Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan, becoming a major hit with box office collections of Rs 219 crore. The movie highlights teamwork and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene ventures into the horror-comedy genre for the first time with her latest release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Acknowledging the film's unique opportunity, Dixit Nene embraced her dual role alongside co-star Vidya Balan, saying it was too good to pass up.
The film, released on November 1, has already raked in an impressive Rs 219 crore at the box office, reflecting a successful collaborative effort from the entire cast and crew. Dixit Nene attributes the success to the spirit of teamwork on set, emphasizing the collective dedication to the project.
The movie also features a much-anticipated dance-off between Dixit Nene and Balan on the reimagined track 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'. Known for her illustrious dance duets, Dixit Nene embraces the challenge of performing with high-profile co-stars, contributing to the film's excitement and appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' Ignite Box Office on Diwali
Shah Rukh Khan: The Undisputed King of Bollywood at 59
Diwali Box Office Clash: 'Singham Again' Leads Over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Box Office Bonanza: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' Shine this Diwali
Blockbuster Bonanza: 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Storm the Box Office