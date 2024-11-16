Left Menu

Ringo Starr's Country Revival: 'Look Up' with T Bone Burnett

Ringo Starr embraces his love for country music with his upcoming album, 'Look Up', collaborating with T Bone Burnett. This album is a continuation of a long-standing fondness for country, demonstrated through Starr's past musical works and his love for artists like Hank Williams.

Country music has always remained a subtle undercurrent in the legendary career of Ringo Starr. With 'Look Up', Starr fully embraces this passion, partnering with T Bone Burnett for a new album that celebrates classic country and Americana music.

Since his early days with The Beatles, Starr has consistently infused country elements into his work. Now at 84, he revisits the genre, inspired by his childhood influences like Hank Williams and Kitty Wells. Starr's connection with country music is as deep-rooted as his love for blues and swing, stemming from Liverpool's rich musical culture.

'Look Up', set to release in January, reflects a significant moment in music, with various artists integrating country sounds into their work. Starr, with Burnett's collaboration, aims to contribute to this trend while planning special performances in Nashville, including a concert at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.

