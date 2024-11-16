Controversy Surrounds Thiruvalluvar's Saffron Depiction

In Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India has leveled serious accusations against Governor R N Ravi, alleging that he has transformed the Raj Bhavan into a political hub by attempting to depict revered Tamil figure Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire.

State secretary R Mutharasan criticized the Governor for creating unrest with this image, printed on invitations to a seminar contrasting Thiruvalluvar with notable Indian saints such as Kabir Das and Yogi Vemana.

Opposition to this portrayal, notably in contrast to Thiruvalluvar's traditional white robes, has aligned with past BJP claims of the saint's Hindu roots, thus intensifying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)