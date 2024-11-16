Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Thiruvalluvar's Saffron Depiction

The Communist Party of India accuses Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of politicizing the Raj Bhavan by portraying Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire. The move allegedly seeks to saffronise Thiruvalluvar, causing unrest and opposition. This depiction aligns with BJP's narrative of Thiruvalluvar as a Hindu saint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:26 IST
In Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India has leveled serious accusations against Governor R N Ravi, alleging that he has transformed the Raj Bhavan into a political hub by attempting to depict revered Tamil figure Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire.

State secretary R Mutharasan criticized the Governor for creating unrest with this image, printed on invitations to a seminar contrasting Thiruvalluvar with notable Indian saints such as Kabir Das and Yogi Vemana.

Opposition to this portrayal, notably in contrast to Thiruvalluvar's traditional white robes, has aligned with past BJP claims of the saint's Hindu roots, thus intensifying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

