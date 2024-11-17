Left Menu

A Gesture of Generosity: Dubai Siblings Transfer jiohotstar.com to Reliance

Dubai-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, have transferred the jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance 'free of cost', amidst social media speculation. This came after the duo purchased it from a Delhi-based developer who initially sought funding for his higher studies in exchange for the domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:05 IST
An unusual saga surrounding the jiohotstar.com domain has concluded, with Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika transferring it to Reliance without cost. This decision ended rampant social media speculation.

Last year, a Delhi-based developer registered the domain amidst speculation of a merger between Reliance Jio and Disney Hotstar. Initially, the developer demanded funding for Cambridge University studies in exchange for the domain's transfer, particularly after the Reliance-Jio and Walt Disney merger was formalized.

The siblings acquired the domain when Reliance refused the developer's offer. However, they expressed willingness to pass it on to Reliance upon being approached by their legal team, emphasizing no payment or deal involved. PTI sought Reliance's comment, but received no response.

