Marathi Language Wins Classical Status: A Boost to Cultural Roots

In a significant cultural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on social platform X that Marathi has been granted classical language status. This decision has elicited a joyful response from the Maharashtrian community in Nigeria, maintaining their cultural ties abroad.

The Union cabinet, led by PM Modi, approved not only Marathi but also Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as classical languages. This recognition serves as a cornerstone for promoting Marathi literature and culture globally.

During his landmark visit to Nigeria, the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years, Modi engaged in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Indian expatriate community, numbering around 60,000, plays a vital role in strengthening India-Nigeria relations.

