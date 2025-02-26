Left Menu

Nigeria Streamlines Visa Approval with Automation

Nigeria is automating its e-visa process to boost travel and business. The new system will reduce wait times and remove the need for intermediaries. Travelers can apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals expected in 24 to 48 hours. The policy aims to enhance tourism and international relations.

Nigeria's government is taking significant steps to modernize its visa approval and issuance process, looking to enhance travel and business opportunities in the country. The automation, announced by Interior Minister Olubunmi Ojo, will address prolonged wait times for travelers and phase out the prevalent industry of intermediaries working with immigration officials.

The initiative includes a streamlined procedure for travelers to apply online for short-stay visas. These applications will be processed swiftly, with approvals expected within 24 to 48 hours. Instead of a physical sticker, approved e-visas will be delivered electronically via email, simplifying entry procedures at airports.

This progressive visa policy aligns with President Tinubu's broader efforts since coming into office in May 2023 to refine Nigeria's visa processes and streamline the passport issuance system for citizens, particularly those living abroad. The aim is to foster easier business operations, increase tourism, and reinforce both bilateral and multilateral global relations.

