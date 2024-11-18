Diljit Dosanjh's Humorous Take on State Restrictions Amidst Musical Tour

In a display of both humor and defiance, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh tackled restrictions on his performance repertoire during his recent concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Responding to a notice from the Telangana government advising him against singing alcohol or violence-themed songs, Dosanjh quipped, "Declare a dry day wherever my shows are, and I'll refrain from alcohol-related songs. It's easy for me to tweak my lyrics."

During his Gujarat performance, the singer further jested, suggesting that if all states declared themselves dry states, he would vow to stop singing about alcohol immediately. This repartee was prompted by a complaint from a Chandigarh resident about Dosanjh's previous concert in New Delhi, where songs promoting alcohol and violence were allegedly performed.

Despite the last-minute request, Dosanjh complied with Gujarat's dry state policy, ensuring that his concert was free of alcohol-themed songs. "I have good news, I didn't receive any notice today," he noted, reveling in the irony of the concert's controversy-free nature. He also commented on Bollywood's frequent use of alcohol themes while asserting that only a few of his songs fit that category, specifically mentioning hits like 'Patiala Peg'.

(With inputs from agencies.)