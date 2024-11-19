Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Reflects on Stardom and Resilience at Dubai Summit

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan shared insights on handling failures and maintaining resilience at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai. He emphasized learning from setbacks and acknowledged his emotions privately. Khan also discussed his triumphant return to cinema with 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', marking significant successes after a four-year hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:51 IST
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Locarno Film Festival). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bollywood's enduring superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a memorable appearance at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, candidly discussing his experiences with stardom, setbacks, and success. Engaging with the audience, Khan delved into the art of introspection and emphasized the importance of understanding audience reactions to any creative output.

Khan urged individuals to introspect rather than focus on failure, stating that sometimes failure stems from misunderstanding the ecosystem. He shared a personal anecdote about crying privately over critiques of his work, and advised against seeing the world as adversarial. He asserted the need to accept when a project fails due to one's own error, learning and moving forward.

The actor, reflecting on his cinematic journey, recalled his hiatus and successful return with 'Pathaan' in January 2023, which broke box office records. SRK's second release in the year, 'Jawan', further solidified his box office resurgence, collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. His collaboration with director Atlee and a star-packed ensemble ensured continued success. Looking ahead, Khan is set to feature in 'King' under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

