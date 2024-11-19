Left Menu

Bridging the Gender Gap: Asia-Pacific's Push for Equality

Despite advancements in political participation, women in Asia-Pacific still face significant barriers to economic empowerment due to unpaid care work and underrepresentation in decision-making roles. A UN conference in Bangkok addresses these challenges, emphasizing investment in women's workforce participation, especially in STEM fields and leadership positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:49 IST
Bridging the Gender Gap: Asia-Pacific's Push for Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A UN official highlighted ongoing gender disparities in the Asia-Pacific region, noting that women perform up to five times more care work than men, which limits their formal employment opportunities. Addressing this issue was a priority at the UN Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment held in Bangkok.

While political participation for women has increased, progress is slow. In 12 of 20 countries in the region, women constitute less than 40% of the STEM workforce, restricting access to high-growth industries. Enhancing women's economic empowerment by investing in the paid care sector was among key recommendations.

Despite some achievements, such as Timor-Leste's nearly 39% female parliamentary representation, women's underrepresentation in decision-making remains a barrier. Conference discussions emphasized the need for increased investments, political will, and addressing gender-based inequalities to promote equal opportunities across Asia-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024