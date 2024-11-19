Bridging the Gender Gap: Asia-Pacific's Push for Equality

A UN official highlighted ongoing gender disparities in the Asia-Pacific region, noting that women perform up to five times more care work than men, which limits their formal employment opportunities. Addressing this issue was a priority at the UN Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment held in Bangkok.

While political participation for women has increased, progress is slow. In 12 of 20 countries in the region, women constitute less than 40% of the STEM workforce, restricting access to high-growth industries. Enhancing women's economic empowerment by investing in the paid care sector was among key recommendations.

Despite some achievements, such as Timor-Leste's nearly 39% female parliamentary representation, women's underrepresentation in decision-making remains a barrier. Conference discussions emphasized the need for increased investments, political will, and addressing gender-based inequalities to promote equal opportunities across Asia-Pacific.

