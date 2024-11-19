'The Sabarmati Report': Untold Truths of the Godhra Incident
The Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning, has been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh by its BJP government. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, aims to reveal hidden truths about the Godhra incident, a historically significant event.
The Hindi movie 'The Sabarmati Report' is now tax-free in Chhattisgarh, as announced by the state's BJP government. This decision follows Madhya Pradesh's similar move, supporting the film which highlights the 2002 Godhra train incident.
Dheeraj Sarna directs this impactful narrative, featuring actor Vikrant Massey as a journalist. The film, released on November 15, delves into the historical truths of the Godhra train burning, a cataclysmic event that claimed 59 lives, primarily karsevaks.
The movie not only recounts an influential period in India's history but also critiques the past attempts to distort the truth. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the film's importance, suggesting it offers valuable insights into both history and society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
