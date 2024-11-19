'The Sabarmati Report': Untold Truths of the Godhra Incident

The Hindi movie 'The Sabarmati Report' is now tax-free in Chhattisgarh, as announced by the state's BJP government. This decision follows Madhya Pradesh's similar move, supporting the film which highlights the 2002 Godhra train incident.

Dheeraj Sarna directs this impactful narrative, featuring actor Vikrant Massey as a journalist. The film, released on November 15, delves into the historical truths of the Godhra train burning, a cataclysmic event that claimed 59 lives, primarily karsevaks.

The movie not only recounts an influential period in India's history but also critiques the past attempts to distort the truth. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the film's importance, suggesting it offers valuable insights into both history and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)