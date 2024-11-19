Apples Outshine Traditional Kinnauri Produce Amid Shifting Agricultural Trends

The traditional produce from Kinnaur, a hallmark of local culture and a highlight at the annual Lavi Fair, is seeing a downslide in favor of apples. Farmers in the region report a noticeable decline in the production of dry fruits such as chilgoza, almonds, and apricots.

Local seller Atul Negi shared insights from the fair, indicating a sharp reduction in dry fruits brought to market this year, leading to higher prices and unsold stocks. Experts attribute this shift to the allure of new apple varieties, which promise growers faster returns and are less labor-intensive.

Despite efforts from agriculture departments to incentivize traditional practices with subsidies, the economic promise of apple cultivation prevails. Experts highlight the importance of balancing economic gains with maintaining the cultural and nutritional benefits of Kinnauri produce.

