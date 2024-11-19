Tripura Mourns the Loss of Brave Soldier in Siachen Avalanche
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed deep sorrow over the death of Subhankar Bhowmik, an army jawan from Gomati district, who perished in a Siachen avalanche. The Transport Minister also paid tribute, highlighting Bhowmik's ultimate sacrifice for the nation and extending condolences to his grieving family.
Tripura is united in mourning the loss of Subhankar Bhowmik, an army soldier who tragically died in an avalanche while serving in Siachen. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his profound grief on social media.
'I am deeply saddened by the death of Subhankar Bhowmik, an army personnel of Assam Regiment,' Saha said in a Facebook post. He offered his sincere condolences to Bhowmik's family, acknowledging the jawan's supreme sacrifice.
Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also paid tribute, describing Bhowmik as a brave soldier who gave his life in the line of duty. He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the deceased's family during this difficult time and wished for peace for Bhowmik's soul.
