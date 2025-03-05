Tragedy Strikes as Army Jawan Dies in Suspected Suicide Incident

An army jawan has tragically lost his life due to firearm injuries sustained from his service rifle at a forward post in the Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to officials on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Naik B T Rao from Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Officials have stated that the bullet was fired from his own service rifle, leading them to suspect this was a case of suicide.

While the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, the Srinagar-based defense spokesman has refrained from commenting on the incident.

