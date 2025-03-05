Tragedy Strikes as Army Jawan Dies in Suspected Suicide Incident
An army jawan, Naik B T Rao, from Andhra Pradesh, died from firearm injuries at a forward location in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The incident is suspected to be a suicide, although the exact circumstances are under investigation. A defense spokesman in Srinagar has not commented.
An army jawan has tragically lost his life due to firearm injuries sustained from his service rifle at a forward post in the Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to officials on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Naik B T Rao from Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Officials have stated that the bullet was fired from his own service rifle, leading them to suspect this was a case of suicide.
While the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, the Srinagar-based defense spokesman has refrained from commenting on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
