Left Menu

NIA arrests four Naxal supporters in 2023 Chhattisgarh Army jawan murder case

The arrested accused have been identified as Bhawan Lal Jain alias Bhuwan Jain, his associate Suresh Kumar Salam, along with Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu, and Anduram Salam.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:17 IST
NIA arrests four Naxal supporters in 2023 Chhattisgarh Army jawan murder case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough in the 2023 murder of an Army jawan during a village fair in Chhattisgarh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested four Naxal or CPI (Maoist) workers and associates for their involvement in the conspiracy. The arrested accused have been identified as Bhawan Lal Jain alias Bhuwan Jain, his associate Suresh Kumar Salam, along with Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu, and Anduram Salam.

According to the NIA, the four overground workers (OGWs) and supporters of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit were directly involved in hatching the criminal conspiracy to kill Army Havaldar Motiram Achala. The accused were actively aiding and abetting criminal and unlawful naxal activities, including extortion to strike terror in the minds of the people, the NIA said.

Achala, who was posted in the Northeast, was brutally murdered while visiting his hometown in Badetevda village, located in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Uttar Bastar, during a local fair in February 2023. The NIA took over the case from Chhattisgarh Police a year later and carried out extensive searches to track the culprits. Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025