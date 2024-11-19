Left Menu

A R Rahman and Saira Banu's Emotional Separation

A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are separating after 29 years of marriage, citing significant emotional strain. Despite their deep love, they have found an insurmountable gap in their relationship. The couple has requested privacy and understanding during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:29 IST
A R Rahman and Saira Banu's Emotional Separation
A R Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, are ending their 29-year marriage, according to a statement by their lawyer on Tuesday.

Prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah, speaking on behalf of the couple, cited significant emotional strain as the reason for their decision to separate. Despite their profound affection, the couple acknowledged an unbridgeable rift in their relationship.

Banu and Rahman, who married in 1995 and have three children, are requesting privacy. Their son Ameen echoed this sentiment on Instagram, asking for public understanding during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024