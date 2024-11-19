A R Rahman and Saira Banu's Emotional Separation

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, are ending their 29-year marriage, according to a statement by their lawyer on Tuesday.

Prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah, speaking on behalf of the couple, cited significant emotional strain as the reason for their decision to separate. Despite their profound affection, the couple acknowledged an unbridgeable rift in their relationship.

Banu and Rahman, who married in 1995 and have three children, are requesting privacy. Their son Ameen echoed this sentiment on Instagram, asking for public understanding during this challenging period.

