A Heartfelt Farewell: A R Rahman and Saira Banu Separate After 29 Years

In a surprising turn of events, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to end their 29-year marriage. A statement by their lawyer confirmed the news on Tuesday, attributing the separation to emotional strain.

The couple, who have been together since 1995, issued a joint statement expressing the insurmountable gap that had developed between them. Despite their deep love, they could not bridge the tensions and difficulties.

Rahman, in his heartfelt message, acknowledged the difficult time ahead and urged fans to respect their privacy. He emphasized the need for understanding from the public as they navigate this painful chapter.

