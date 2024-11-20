Left Menu

A Heartfelt Farewell: A R Rahman and Saira Banu Separate After 29 Years

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The couple cited emotional strain and an insurmountable gap in their relationship as reasons. They have requested understanding and privacy during this difficult period in their lives.

Updated: 20-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:35 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to end their 29-year marriage. A statement by their lawyer confirmed the news on Tuesday, attributing the separation to emotional strain.

The couple, who have been together since 1995, issued a joint statement expressing the insurmountable gap that had developed between them. Despite their deep love, they could not bridge the tensions and difficulties.

Rahman, in his heartfelt message, acknowledged the difficult time ahead and urged fans to respect their privacy. He emphasized the need for understanding from the public as they navigate this painful chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

