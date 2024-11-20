Jay Leno's Brave Return: Performing Hours After a Harrowing Fall

Veteran comedian and former 'Tonight Show' host, Jay Leno, is recuperating after a fall left him with facial injuries, forcing him to wear an eye patch. The 74-year-old discussed the incident with TMZ on Monday, November 18, detailing how the unfortunate event unfolded over the weekend.

Stranded without a car, Leno attempted to walk to a nearby restaurant from his hotel perched on a hill, underestimating the treacherous slope. "I thought, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. It's about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,'" Leno recounted.

In a dramatic turn, Leno miscalculated, tumbled down the hill, and struck his head on a rock, leaving him with injuries around the eye. Undeterred, Leno went on to perform just hours later at Yaamava' Casino in Southern California, delaying medical help until his return to Los Angeles.

Reflecting on his accidents, Leno noted, "The great thing about this age [is] you don't learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing." This incident follows another from November 2022, where he sustained severe burns from a garage fire but recovered swiftly and returned to his commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)