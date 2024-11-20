Left Menu

Gulzar and Meghna Urge Voter Participation in Maharashtra Elections

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and film director Meghna Gulzar cast their votes in Mumbai for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of voting as both a duty and right. Prime Minister Modi also encouraged high turnout, highlighting the race between BJP-led and Congress-led alliances across 288 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:27 IST
Gulzar and Meghna Urge Voter Participation in Maharashtra Elections
Gulzar (left) with his daughter Meghna Gulzar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, renowned film director Meghna Gulzar, made their presence felt at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, casting their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Meghna, speaking to the media post-vote, underscored the significance of voting, urging citizens to participate actively in this democratic exercise.

Meghna remarked, "Six months ago, we voted for the country; now we cast our votes for the state. Voting is not only a right but a responsibility. Failing to vote means forfeiting the right to complain." The state's single-phase elections began sharply at 7 am, set to close at 6 pm, covering 288 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to inspire voters, emphasizing the democratic celebration. "Today is an important day for Maharashtra as voters decide on all assembly seats. I encourage all, especially youth and women, to vote enthusiastically," PM Modi posted. The core battle pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by BJP, includes Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the opposing MVA is comprised of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. The 2014 elections saw BJP win 122, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024