Gulzar and Meghna Urge Voter Participation in Maharashtra Elections

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, renowned film director Meghna Gulzar, made their presence felt at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, casting their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Meghna, speaking to the media post-vote, underscored the significance of voting, urging citizens to participate actively in this democratic exercise.

Meghna remarked, "Six months ago, we voted for the country; now we cast our votes for the state. Voting is not only a right but a responsibility. Failing to vote means forfeiting the right to complain." The state's single-phase elections began sharply at 7 am, set to close at 6 pm, covering 288 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to inspire voters, emphasizing the democratic celebration. "Today is an important day for Maharashtra as voters decide on all assembly seats. I encourage all, especially youth and women, to vote enthusiastically," PM Modi posted. The core battle pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance, spearheaded by BJP, includes Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the opposing MVA is comprised of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. The 2014 elections saw BJP win 122, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)