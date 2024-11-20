Bollywood Stars Urge Citizens to Hit the Polls As Maharashtra Votes

Bollywood stars were in the limelight on Wednesday as they turned up at various polling booths across Maharashtra, marking their participation in the state's crucial Assembly elections. The celebrities not only voted but made a collective call for citizens to fulfill their democratic duty.

Leading the way, actress Shraddha Kapoor, accompanied by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure, made her presence felt at a Mumbai polling booth. Showcasing her inked finger for the cameras, Shraddha embodied civic pride. Meanwhile, actor Arjun Kapoor, along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, appealed strongly to the public, urging mass participation in the electoral process.

Despite the glamorous turnout, voter response hovered at a modest 32.18 percent as of 1 pm, with Mumbai hitting a low of 27.73 percent, according to the Election Commission. Notably, the conflict-prone Gadchiroli district recorded a higher turnout of 50.89 percent. The electoral push continued with contributions from personalities like Gulzar and Meghna Gulzar, as well as political heavyweights such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. National leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to galvanize voter enthusiasm.

