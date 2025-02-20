Niger's Path to Democracy: A Five-Year Transition Plan Unveiled
In military junta-led Niger, a commission recommended a five-year transition to democratic rule. The junta's initial three-year proposal was rejected by ECOWAS, leading Niger to form the Alliance of Sahel States. The transition period is dependent on security conditions, with potential for political reform.
Niger's military rulers have charted a potential five-year course towards the restoration of democratic governance following a military coup in 2023. As revealed by officials, a national commission has recommended this extended timeline after extensive discussions and consultations involving over 700 delegates.
Initially, the junta had proposed a three-year transition period, which was dismissed by West Africa's primary regional bloc, ECOWAS. Subsequently, amid growing political discord, Niger, alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, shifted away from ECOWAS to establish the Alliance of Sahel States.
Heading the announcement, Abdoulaye Seydou from the commission, noted on state television that the transition's duration could vary according to the evolving security conditions. In conjunction with these plans, the junta elevated Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tiani in military rank and proposed that political parties be limited to two to five under a new charter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
