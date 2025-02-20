Left Menu

Niger Junta Plans Five-Year Transition to Democracy

Niger's military-led government suggests a five-year transition to democracy after a 2023 coup. The proposal alters a previous three-year timeline, leading to the country's exit from ECOWAS and alliance with Mali and Burkina Faso. The junta has expelled European forces in favor of Russian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A commission within the military-led government of Niger has proposed a five-year transition period to democratic governance, according to officials. The announcement follows national discussions on the future political trajectory of the country, post-coup.

Initially, Niger's junta had suggested a three-year route to civilian rule after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023. This proposal faced rejection by the regional bloc ECOWAS, prompting Niger to align with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso as part of the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States.

Commission President Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey stated that political parties would be dissolved and junta leaders could run in future elections, further alarming Western nations. Amidst security challenges, Niger's junta seeks support from Russia, having expelled French and European military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

