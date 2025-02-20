Niger Junta Plans Five-Year Transition to Democracy

A commission within the military-led government of Niger has proposed a five-year transition period to democratic governance, according to officials. The announcement follows national discussions on the future political trajectory of the country, post-coup.

Initially, Niger's junta had suggested a three-year route to civilian rule after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023. This proposal faced rejection by the regional bloc ECOWAS, prompting Niger to align with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso as part of the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States.

Commission President Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey stated that political parties would be dissolved and junta leaders could run in future elections, further alarming Western nations. Amidst security challenges, Niger's junta seeks support from Russia, having expelled French and European military forces.

