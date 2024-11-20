President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Telangana starting Thursday, according to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During her visit, Murmu will participate in the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' celebrations in Hyderabad on November 21, as announced in the statement on Wednesday.

The following day, November 22, she is slated to deliver the inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, also held in Hyderabad, highlighting her active role in cultural and intellectual spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)