President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Telangana
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day tour of Telangana, attending significant events including the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' and delivering the keynote address at Lokmanthan-2024 in Hyderabad. The visit underscores her engagement in regional cultural and intellectual festivities.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Telangana starting Thursday, according to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
During her visit, Murmu will participate in the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' celebrations in Hyderabad on November 21, as announced in the statement on Wednesday.
The following day, November 22, she is slated to deliver the inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, also held in Hyderabad, highlighting her active role in cultural and intellectual spheres.
