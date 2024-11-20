Left Menu

President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for a two-day tour of Telangana, attending significant events including the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' and delivering the keynote address at Lokmanthan-2024 in Hyderabad. The visit underscores her engagement in regional cultural and intellectual festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:28 IST
President Murmu's Landmark Visit to Telangana
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Telangana starting Thursday, according to a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During her visit, Murmu will participate in the 'Koti Deepotsavam-2024' celebrations in Hyderabad on November 21, as announced in the statement on Wednesday.

The following day, November 22, she is slated to deliver the inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, also held in Hyderabad, highlighting her active role in cultural and intellectual spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024