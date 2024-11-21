Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra Becomes Face of India's First Microplastic-Free Beauty Brand: La Pink

La Pink, India’s first beauty brand with 100% Microplastic Free Formulations, has partnered with actress Parineeti Chopra as its brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to inspire confidence among women and advocate for conscious beauty choices. La Pink focuses on innovative, natural, and impactful beauty products, supporting environmental and consumer health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:44 IST
Parineeti Chopra Becomes Face of India's First Microplastic-Free Beauty Brand: La Pink
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, La Pink, India's first beauty brand to offer 100% Microplastic Free Formulations, has appointed renowned actress Parineeti Chopra as its inaugural brand ambassador.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the brand, known for its customer-centric and innovative beauty solutions. La Pink's partnership with Chopra is expected to inspire women to embrace mindful beauty practices while supporting social change initiatives.

The brand's unique formulations, such as the Ideal Bright Serum and Vitamin C Sunscreen, are designed to maintain skin health without microplastics, reflecting a modern approach to skincare for informed Indian consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024