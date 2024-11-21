Parineeti Chopra Becomes Face of India's First Microplastic-Free Beauty Brand: La Pink

In a groundbreaking move, La Pink, India's first beauty brand to offer 100% Microplastic Free Formulations, has appointed renowned actress Parineeti Chopra as its inaugural brand ambassador.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the brand, known for its customer-centric and innovative beauty solutions. La Pink's partnership with Chopra is expected to inspire women to embrace mindful beauty practices while supporting social change initiatives.

The brand's unique formulations, such as the Ideal Bright Serum and Vitamin C Sunscreen, are designed to maintain skin health without microplastics, reflecting a modern approach to skincare for informed Indian consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)