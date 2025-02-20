Left Menu

PhonePe Preps for Landmark IPO on Indian Markets

India's largest fintech firm, PhonePe, is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) on Indian stock exchanges, aiming for a historic milestone. Valued at USD 12 billion, PhonePe has a substantial customer base and processes billions of transactions monthly, marking its strong presence in the fintech sector.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:32 IST
  • India

India's foremost fintech company, PhonePe, has announced its plans to set the stage for a potential initial public offering (IPO) on India's stock exchanges. The announcement was made on Thursday, with the firm valued at USD 12 billion during its recent funding round in 2023.

Marking its 10-year anniversary, PhonePe is celebrating substantial growth, having served millions with its pioneering financial services and technological solutions. The company moved its domicile from Singapore to India in December 2022, believing it essential to be listed on Indian bourses.

The tax implications were significant, with Walmart and other investors paying close to USD 1 billion in taxes for this relocation. As of March 2024, PhonePe had a massive user base with over 20 crore active monthly users and consistently processes over 770 crore transactions valued at Rs 10.5 lakh crore monthly, showcasing its dominance in the fintech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

