YouTuber Clash in Haridwar: Armaan Malik's Night of Controversy

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik reportedly stormed into the house of Haridwar-based YouTuber Saurabh, accusing him of posting a roast video. Malik, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Saurabh. Police intervened, reprimanding Malik and warning both parties, but no official complaint was filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:21 IST
YouTuber Clash in Haridwar: Armaan Malik's Night of Controversy
Armaan Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar witnessed a dramatic confrontation Wednesday night when YouTuber Armaan Malik allegedly stormed into the residence of fellow YouTuber Saurabh, purportedly over a roast video uploaded on YouTube.

Sources indicate Malik, enraged with the content that he deemed offensive, confronted Saurabh alongside several accomplices, creating an uproar and allegedly resorting to physical assault.

The local police soon intervened, calling both parties to the station for questioning but ultimately let them off with stern warnings, as neither party chose to file formal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

