YouTuber Clash in Haridwar: Armaan Malik's Night of Controversy

Haridwar witnessed a dramatic confrontation Wednesday night when YouTuber Armaan Malik allegedly stormed into the residence of fellow YouTuber Saurabh, purportedly over a roast video uploaded on YouTube.

Sources indicate Malik, enraged with the content that he deemed offensive, confronted Saurabh alongside several accomplices, creating an uproar and allegedly resorting to physical assault.

The local police soon intervened, calling both parties to the station for questioning but ultimately let them off with stern warnings, as neither party chose to file formal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)