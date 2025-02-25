Spitting Scandal: Viral Video Sparks Outrage at Uttar Pradesh Wedding
A viral video from a wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, shows a person spitting on roti while making it, prompting local police to detain the individual involved. The incident occurred at Prem Mandap and has sparked significant outrage on social media, leading to police intervention.
A video showing a man spitting on roti during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has caused a social media uproar. The footage has drawn police attention, resulting in the man's detention, local authorities reported Monday.
The viral incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Brahmapuri police station, shows the shocking act happening inside a tandoor at Prem Mandap. Superintendent of Police (city) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the video's authenticity and the subsequent detention.
Local residents revealed that this incident likely took place on February 21. The police have promised further action, and the event has sparked widespread social media commentary and concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
