Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
A viral video clip shows the daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta assaulting a driver, allegedly for verbal abuse. Filmed in a high-security area in Dispur, the clip led to public debate on women's safety. The driver is reportedly a family employee.
A video clip circulating online shows the daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, reportedly assaulting her family's driver at the high-security MLA Hostel in Dispur. The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman using abusive language towards the driver and striking him with a slipper.
The daughter justified her actions by claiming that the driver, a longtime family employee, has a persistent history of verbal abuse towards her, often under the influence of alcohol. Despite efforts to warn him against such behavior, she alleged that the driver pounded on her door, pushing her to the breaking point.
When questioned on why a police complaint was not filed, the woman alluded to societal biases against women in such situations. She did not confirm whether the driver is employed by the government or privately, raising broader concerns about women's safety in public and private spheres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
