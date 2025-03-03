Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam

A viral video clip shows the daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta assaulting a driver, allegedly for verbal abuse. Filmed in a high-security area in Dispur, the clip led to public debate on women's safety. The driver is reportedly a family employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:52 IST
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A video clip circulating online shows the daughter of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, reportedly assaulting her family's driver at the high-security MLA Hostel in Dispur. The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman using abusive language towards the driver and striking him with a slipper.

The daughter justified her actions by claiming that the driver, a longtime family employee, has a persistent history of verbal abuse towards her, often under the influence of alcohol. Despite efforts to warn him against such behavior, she alleged that the driver pounded on her door, pushing her to the breaking point.

When questioned on why a police complaint was not filed, the woman alluded to societal biases against women in such situations. She did not confirm whether the driver is employed by the government or privately, raising broader concerns about women's safety in public and private spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025